ADVERTISEMENT

Officials told to prepare report on Vijayawada-Masula highway widening project

August 18, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The four-lane National Highway-65 is being expanded into a six-lane road  

Nellore Sravani

Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu has asked the officials to prepare a comprehensive project report for the expansion of the four-lane Machilipatnam-Vijayawada National Highway-65 into a six-lane road.  

Addressing a review meeting in Machilipatnam on August 17 (Thursday), Mr. Raja Babu said the officials should ensure that works on the drainage and bypass roads along the highway began immediately as the tenders had been finalised for them. He also asked them to ensure that the highway was properly lit at night to prevent accidents. 

Referring to the acquisition of land belonging to a mosque near Nidumolu along the highway, he said the expansion work had been halted temporarily as the mosque committee had approached the High Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The State Waqf Board members will hold a meeting with the committee on August 18 (Friday) to work out a solution,” the Collector said, adding that they were ready to provide the required 100 acres for the multi-modal logistic park in Machilipatnam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US