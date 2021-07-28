Officials told to oversee kharif preparedness

GUNTUR

28 July 2021 00:25 IST

Provide quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides to farmers, instructs CM

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to brace for the active monsoon in the State and take precautionary measures in the view of the incessant rains. He instructed that NDRF and SDRF forces should be deployed in the twin Godavari districts, which are enduring flood situation.

Pointing out that eight districts have recorded excess rainfall this monsoon season, the Chief Minister asked the Collectors to supervise the kharif preparedness of the administration, prioritise e-cropping and conduct timely inspections of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

The authorities must pay attention to e-cropping, as it is a one-stop solution for many welfare scheme such as input subsidy, insurance and interest-free loans. “Farmers must be given receipt and digital acknowledgement carrying the signatures of both farmer and Agriculture Assistant duly listing out all e-crop details. “The government is committed to paying farmers within 21 days of purchase of farm produces and clearing the arrears,” he said.

Agriculture Advisory Council

“The Agriculture Advisory Councils must meet on the first Friday of every month at the RBK level, the second Friday of each month at the zonal level and the third Friday of each month at the district level. These meetings will help implement crop plans,” he said and asked the officials to provide quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides to farmers through RBKs and to keep a check on black marketing and spurious seeds.

He asked the officials to provide loans to tenant farmers. The officials have also been told to finish the construction of 10,929 village secretariats, 8,585 YSR Village Clinics by September 30, 534 YSR Urban Clinics by November 15, and start the works of digital libraries by August 15.

Housing scheme

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that more than 30 lakh houses were distributed in the first phase, while 3,69,448 beneficiaries did not get it due to court cases and directed the officials to resolve these cases at the earliest. He said that the construction of 10.01 lakh houses had been started. Nearly 3.18 lakh people have opted for houses to be built by the government, and for this, a group of 20 should be formed and local masons assigned. Groups should be formed by August 10.

He ordered the officials to ensure there were no interruptions in the distribution of sand, due to incessant rains. The authorities should review the construction of houses and prepare DPRs for infrastructure in the colonies.

Referring to the welfare schemes, the Chief Minister said the Nethanna Nestam would be launched on August 10 and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka on August 16. Compensation to AgriGold victims who have deposited less than ₹20,000 will be paid on August 24 and incentives for MSMEs and spinning mills will be given on August 27.