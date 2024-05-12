ADVERTISEMENT

Officials land on islands of river Godavari and Bay of Bengal to conduct polls

Updated - May 12, 2024 07:42 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 07:39 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials getting ready to land on Hope Island in Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary to conduct polls in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Sunday.

Officials landing on Hope Island in Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary to conduct polls in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Sunday.

The polling staff, along with the electronic voting machines (EVM), have landed safely on the islands of river Godavari and Bay of Bengal by Sunday evening to conduct polling in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The polling staff comprises of various stakeholders, including the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission representatives, district officials, paramilitary personnel and the Forest Department. The Forest Department joined in the poll exercise as the Hope Island falls in the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary. The Election Commission of Andhra Pradesh has deputed three Youtubers to document the election on Hope Island, a home to fisherfolk. 

According to the officials, polling will be conducted in the islands — Gogullanka and Masanithippa of river Godavari and Hope Island, situated off the coast of Kakinada. All three islands are falling in the Mummudivaram Assembly constituency.

As many as 1,823 voters are living in these three islands — 928 male voters and 895 female voters. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla told The Hindu, “We have deputed our personnel on the islands for the smooth conduct of the poll. Special care has been taken for their hospitality on the islands.”

