Officials go on whirlwind tour of flood-damaged fields

KURNOOL

25 October 2020 01:13 IST

In-charge Collector Ravi Pattan Shetty on Saturday undertook a whirlwind visit of agriculture fields hit by the recent rains in the district.

Inspecting the Rythu Barosa Kendrams at Kurnool, Nandyal, Panyam and Dhone along with senior officials, Mr. Shetty asked the farmers to cross-check their names with the list displayed at the RBKs of their respective areas to avail the compensation for the crop losses.

Mr. Shetty was informed that 99% of the enumeration of crop loss was completed in all the revenue divisions and details pertaining to the fields which bore the brunt of the rains along with the names of the farmers. Mr. Shetty asked farmers to approach agriculture officials in case they are unable to find their names at the RBKs. He asked revenue officials to monitor the process of enumeration of crop loss and instruct the field staff over phone if they go on leave.

Acting on instructions from the Collector, senior revenue officials inspected fields at the forested villages of Nallamala area and interacted with the farmers.