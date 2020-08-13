Officials find lapses at COVID care centre

Vijayawada

13 August 2020 07:54 IST

Only 4 of 31 patients at the facility test positive

The health officials have reportedly found out that of the 31 patients undergoing treatment at Hotel Swarna Palace — a COVID care centre being run by Ramesh Hospitals — only four tested positive.

On August 9, a fire broke out at the hotel, killing 10 patients and leaving 20 patients injured. During the post-mortem, only two patients were found to have COVID infection. Most of the survivors were tested negative for the virus.

Teams from the police, health, fire, municipal and revenue departments, which visited the COVID care Centre found many violations including excess admission of patients, poor facilities, violation of COVID norms and collection of hefty fees from normal patients in the guise of COVID treatment.

“The patients might be suffering from some respiratory problems, but not COVID-19. We are examining the case sheets to ascertain on what grounds they were admitted to the centre,” an investigation officer said.

‘Hospital to blame’

DGP D. Gautam Sawang on Wednesday said the hospital management was responsible for the fire. “The hospital management is the main accused in the case. The hotel management is also responsible, and we are making efforts to nab the main culprits,” he said.

The city police said special teams have been sent to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities to trace the hospital MD and the hotel owner.

Phones switched off

Officials of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Fire Services, Medical and Health, VMC, Revenue and other teams, also visited the centre on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the cellphones of doctors and staff of Ramesh Hospitals and the family members of the hospital MD remained switched off for the last two days.