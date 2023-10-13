Officials begin probe into ‘leak of profiles of minor girls’ from Krishna CWC

October 13, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST

A team of officers from the Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children and Labour Department conducted an inquiry into the alleged ‘leak of profiles of minor girls’ from the Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Following a report published in The Hindu on the alleged data leakage, Regional Inspector of Probation (RIP) Venkatapathy Raju, District Probation Officer (DPO) Jyothi, Krishna District Commissioner of Labour (DCL) Asha Rani and Assistant Labour Officer (ALO) Maheswar Reddy inquired into the alleged ‘missing of data’ at the CWC here on Friday.

They seized the spiral book in which the data was published violating the rules, and some electronic gadgets from the CWC. They questioned the committee members on how and why the confidential data went outside.

The CWC members reportedly told the inquiry officers that an employee of the Vijayawada-based Child Care Institution (CCI), to which many girls were referred for shelter in the last few months, had leaked the data.

Mr. Venkatapathy Raju questioned them on where (in which shop) the prints of the profiles of the girls were taken, and the place where the spiral book was prepared.

The DCL is learnt to have expressed doubts on leaking the data of only girls, and wanted to know the number of profiles leaked.

The DPO asked the CWC about the procedure for preparing the profiles of the Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP) produced before the committee, preservation of the data (online and hard copies), and the custodian of the material.

The investigation officers reportedly inquired into the behaviour of the members with the parents and NGO representatives and the children produced before the CWC.

Later, the officers took the statements of all the members of the committee in writing over the incident.

