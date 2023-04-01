ADVERTISEMENT

NTTPS to have the first FGD unit among State-owned thermal power plants in Andhra Pradesh 

April 01, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the new 800-MW unit of Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station at Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district which is set for commissioning. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

In a major step towards pollution control at coal-fired power plants, A.P.-Genco has undertaken the establishment of a Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) unit at Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) here. 

The tender process (domestic competitive bidding) for what is going to be the first FGD unit among the thermal plants owned by A.P.-Genco/A.P. Power Development Company Limited, has just been floated and submitted for judicial preview. 

Finalisation of the tenders will be done after the judicial preview committee evaluates them and gives its findings following the submission of objections and comments by April 11 which is the deadline for feedback.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming to the project, the FGD system will be installed for the NTTPS’s new 800 Megawatt unit at an estimated cost of ₹535 crore plus taxes. 

According to top officials of A.P.-Genco, the installation of the FGD unit is expected to be completed in three years from the date of order. 

Based on wet limestone, the FGD unit will eliminate sulfur from flue gas to mitigate the environmental hazard caused by the power plant.

It is an expensive proposition but is considered essential to make the exhaust flue gas less harmful. 

In fact, the installation of FGD units has been made compulsory by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to ensure that the sulfur dioxide emissions from the stacks are within the permissible limits. 

However, the MoEFCC has given considerable time to the power utilities to install FGD units keeping in view the logistics and huge investments that are required. 

In the present case, the investment worked out to nearly ₹0.669 crore per MW of installed capacity (800 MW). It is the largest unit of NTTPS poised for commercial operation soon taking the total capacity to 2,560 MW. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US