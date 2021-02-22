NTPC Simhadri bags PRSI national award

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 February 2021 18:10 IST

PSU is lauded for taking up sanitation by using a fog cannon during COVID-19 period

NTPC Simhadri has bagged the PRSI National Award – 2020 as the ‘Best PSU implementing CSR’ for its unique Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts undertaken during the COVID-19 period, through sanitisation of the township areas with sodium hypochlorite by using a fog cannon.

The award was presented through virtual mode by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya in the presence of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and PRSI president Ajit Pathak in Uttarakhand on February 21.

The fog cannon method of sanitisation came in handy and was used extensively in Parawada, Vadacheepurapalli, Muthyalampalem, Kalapaka, Devada and other nearby villages. The use of mist spray cannon at NTPC premises, maintaining of social distancing, arranging of mobile wash basins at all gates and provision of sanitisers helped in keeping the COVID-19 at bay and preventing the spread of infection in and around the area, according to a statement issued by the plant here on Monday.