Notification for ZPTC, MPTC polls issued

VIJAYAWADA

02 April 2021 00:24 IST

The State Election Commission on Thursday issued a notification for resumption of adjourned election process of MPTCs and ZPTCs.

The polls will be conducted, wherever necessary, on April 8 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The re-poll, if any, will be conducted on April 9 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Counting of votes will be on April 10 from 8 a.m. REsults will be declared soon after completion of counting of votes.

State Election Commisioner Nilam Sawhney convened meeting with the senior officials and also held a video conference with the Collectors and District Election Authorities and other senior officials on Thursday. She reviewed the preparedness for resumption of election process of MPTCs and ZPTCs.

The Commission was thoroughly satisfied with the inputs received from all the officials and decided to resume the election process of MPTCs and ZPTCs and accordingly, issued the notification, according to a press release.