Nonagenarian back on his feet post hip surgery in Kadapa

Manohar Konkar, who underwent a hip replacement surgery recently, is now comfortably riding his two-wheeler in Kadapa.

21 February 2020 22:37 IST

An elderly man from Kadapa is back to doing what he loves best, thanks to a hip replacement surgery that he underwent recently.

Manohar Konkar (90), an ex-serviceman-turned-nature cure doctor from Kadapa, used to lead a healthy lifestyle until recently, when he was diagnosed with arthritis. Symptoms of joint degeneration began showing up, and took a toll on his mobility. Mr. Konkar later suffered a fall, which further aggravated the pain in his right hip.

As the pain and swelling increased, Mr. Konkar found it increasingly difficult to go about his daily routines, and was admitted to Vidya Sagar Hospital in November last year. A medical team comprising orthopaedic surgeon C. Vidya Sagar Reddy, physician N. Sreelakshmi, cardiologist A. Vamsidhar, urologist M. Naga Prasanth and anaesthetist K. Hariprasad was formed to carry out the surgery.

The operation was conducted successfully, Mr. Konkar said, adding that he was back on his feet after five days. “In view of his age, we went for epidural anaesthesia during the surgery and continued the infusion even during recovery phase. The recovery is fantastic, given his age,” Dr. Reddy told The Hindu.

“The speedy recovery process is due to his firm resolve, coupled with his involvement in naturopathy, spiritual healing, yoga and meditation,” the patient’s grandson Prakash Konkar, a mechanical engineering graduate, said.

Two months after the surgery, Mr. Konkar is back in action, riding his own two-wheeler in Kadapa.