Nominated as convener of IRCS panel

GUNTUR

03 June 2021 21:18 IST

P. Ramachandra Raju, vice-chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, Guntur, has been nominated as the convener of the AP Red Cross Covid Mitigation Committee.

In a statement, chairman of IRCS, Guntur, Vadlamani Ravi said that Mr. Ramachandra Raju had done exemplary work during the first wave of COVID-19 in organising essential supplies, regulating movement of people during curfew relaxation and providing food to migrant workers through a network of volunteers.

During the second wave, Mr. Raju had organised free meals to attendants of patients at the Government General Hospital, Guntur.

Advertising

Advertising