Nivar weakens; widespread rain likely in next two days over A.P.

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 November 2020 01:17 IST

Fresh low pressure likely to form around November 29

The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar moved west and crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday as a very severe cyclonic storm, with estimated wind speeds of 120-130 km/hr, gusting to 145 km/hr.

It weakened into a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 km/hr gusting to 120 km/hr and lay centred at 2.30 a.m. on November 26 over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry near Puducherry. The storm would continue to move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm.

Under the influence of this system, thunderstrom along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in north-coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 27. Thunderstorms and isolated heavy rainfall are very likely to occur in Nellore and Prakasam districts of south-coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 27 and 28 and in Kadapa district of Rayalaseema on November 27.

A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over central parts of south Bay of Bengal around November 29. It is likely to move westwards and become more marked.

The significant amounts of rainfall (in cm) in Andhra Pradesh, during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday are as follows: Venkatagiri – 24, Gudur -19, Rapur – 16, Atmakur – 15, Sullurpeta – 15, Kavali 14 and Nellore (all in Nellore district) 14; Sambepalle (Kadapa) 14, Satyavedu (Chittoor) 14, Nagari (Chittoor) 13, Rajampet (Kadapa) 13, Puttur (Chittoor) 12, Thottambedu (Chittoor) 12, Palamaner (Chittoor) 11, Tada (Nellore) 11, Kalakada (Chittoor) 10 Penagaluru (Kadapa) 10, Srikalahasti (Chittoor) 10, Amalapuram (East Godavari) 9, Palasamudram (Chittoor) 9, Pakala (Chittoor) 8, Pullampeta (Kadapa) 8, Royachoti (Kadapa) 8, Udayagiri (Nellore) 8, Vinjamur (Nellore) 8, Kandukur (Prakasam) 6, Narsapuram (West Godavari) 4, Yanam (Yanam) 4, Masulipatnam (Krishna) 3, Ongole (Prakasam) 3 and Seetharamapuram (Nellore) 3.