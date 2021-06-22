Nirudyoga JAC finds fault with govt. job calendar

VIJAYAWADA

22 June 2021 23:09 IST

‘Promise of recruitment to 2.3 lakh vacant posts annually and mega DSC exams yet to be fulfilled’

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Nirudyoga Joint Action Committee (APN- JAC) on Tuesday said that the job calendar released by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recently was not in sync with the promises he had made to the unemployed youth during his padayatra in the run-up to the 2019 elections.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, they reminded him the promise of filling the nearly 2.3 lakh vacant posts in the government departments and conducting mega DSC examinations every year.

JAC State president Samayam Hemanth Kumar said the Chief Minister had assured last year to fill 6,500 posts in the Police Department annually, but as per the calendar, only 450 posts were being filled. “In the last 12 years, no appointment has been made in the Grandhalaya wing,” he pointed out.

As per the job calendar, there were only 36 vacant Group-I and II posts and none in the Group III and IV categories. He demanded that the job count be increased in these categories.

An assurance was given that a digital library would be set up for every 2,000 households and appointments to the posts thus created would be made through the DSC. He demanded that priority be given to candidates who had passed library science course and adequate training in operating computers.

Age relaxation sought

He also sought immediate steps to fill the vacant posts in the libraries of polytechnic, junior and degree colleges besides in model schools and District Grandhalayas.

Relaxation of age up to 47 years for candidates belonging to Other Castes and effective implementation of reservations for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) were long-pending demands, he pointed out, demanding that an age bar of 44 years be continued permanently for the DSC posts since two years of the candidates were wasted on account of the coronavirus pandemic.