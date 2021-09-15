Night curfew in A.P. extended till September 30

VIJAYAWADA

15 September 2021 00:20 IST

The State government has extended the night curfew imposed to check the spread of coronavirus infection till September 30. The decision was taken at a review meeting of the Health Department chaired by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the State’s daily positivity rate stood at 2.23%, against the weekly positivity rate of 2.31%. The recovery rate was steady at 98.6 % and 10,541 secretariats have reported zero cases.

They said that 2,699 patients were being treated in hospitals and 854 of them in COVID Care Centres. At present, 91.66 % of the COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in government hospitals were covered by Arogyasri and 71.04 % of the patients in private hospitals were covered under the scheme, they said, adding that 21 fever surveys had been completed.

Oxygen pipeline

As part of the preparedness for the possible third wave of the pandemic, 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D-type oxygen cylinders have been made available and oxygen pipeline works have been completed in 108 hospitals. Oxygen generation plants at 140 hospitals with more than 50 beds would be ready by October, the officials said, adding that 50,39,318 people had been administered with the COVID-19 vaccine. Of them, 1,33,30,206 had received the first dose and 1,08,54,556 people received both doses.