New temple on Ramateertham hilltop to be ready by Jan. 2022

VIZIANAGARAM

09 June 2021 23:35 IST

Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday said the construction of a new temple atop Ramateertham hill, where the idols of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita were vandalised last year, would be completed by January 2022.

The vandalisation led to massive uproar and protests across the State. Mr. Srinivasa Rao, who is also in-charge Minister of the district, visited the temple premises and interacted with officials and priests.

Later, he told reporters that sculptors were busy in Chilakaluripet making sculptures for the temple. In the afternoon, he participated in a review meeting at the Collector’s office. Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana explained the problems being faced by various temples in the district. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the government was keen to ensure development of 1,000 small and medium temples in North Andhra region.

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandra Sekhar, Nellimarla MLA Baddukonda Appala Naidu, S. Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, and Parvatipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao attended the meeting.