New logo of APEPDCL launched

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 September 2020 23:35 IST

Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL Nagalakshmi S. launched a new logo of APEPDCL along with with K. Raja Bapaiah, (Director Projects), B. Ramesh Prasad, Director (Operations), P.V.V. Sathyanarayan, CGM(HRD), M.Y.Koteswara Rao, GM(HRD), and C. Srinivasa Murthy, GM(IT), at the APEPDCL corporate office here on Friday. The CMD said that the new logo is being used by APEPDCL in all official activities and correspondence.

