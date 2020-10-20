Nellore stands first in disease control in A.P.: Collector

NELLORE/ONGOLE

20 October 2020 03:52 IST

‘Caseload has come down from 25,000 to 2,458, thanks to efforts of health workers’

From the 13th position in Andhra Pradesh, Nellore district has emerged first in the State in checking the spread of coronavirus as fresh cases as also fatalities declined while more persons recovered from illness.

This was made possible thanks to the multi-pronged strategy adopted by the district administration, focusing on aggressive testing, roping in of private hospitals in COVID-19 treatment in a big way, and plasma therapy, said District Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu.

The case load in the district, which had been in the order of over 25,000 at one point of time had come down to a mere 2,458 in the last 24 hours thanks to continuous efforts of the health professionals in coordination with revenue, police and other departments concerned, he said, happy over the district administration’s strategy paying dividends.

As many as 57,352 of the 59,810 persons have so far recovered from the illness and returned home. With many of them volunteering to donate plasma, 900 units were collected and precious lives saved in the district.

The district was at the forefront in the State in providing plasma therapy, he said and attributed the spurt in cases to proximity to Chennai and influx of migrants to port-based industries in the district. Returnees from Koyambedu market had caused the spread of the disease initially.

Latest figures

Meanwhile, five persons-- three in Nellore and two in Prakasam, succumbed to the pandemic in a span of 24 hours, taking the toll in south coastal Andhra Pradesh to 1,035. While 427 patients--119 in Nellore and 308 in Prakasam contracted the disease during the period whereas 603 patients(293 in Nellore and 310 in Prakasam) recovered from the disease.