Nellore logs another high of 1,328 cases

NELLORE/ONGOLE

31 August 2020 02:16 IST

With 14 deaths, the district tops the list of daily toll in Andhra Pradesh

There was no sign of the incidence of coronavirus subsiding in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as 18 more patients, 14 in Nellore district and 4 in Prakasam, succumbed to the disease, while 2,209 persons contracted the infection in the two districts in the last 24 hours.

For the first time, Nellore reported the maximum number of deaths in the State on a single day. The toll mounted to 282 in the district. With 1,328 new cases, another high for the district after reporting 1,538 cases on Saturday, the tally rose to 31,110.

Prakasam district, on the other hand, reported four deaths and 881 new cases. The death toll stands at 275 while the tally climbed to 22,306, a health bulletin released by the Medical and Health department said on Sunday night.

While 842 patients were discharged from hospitals in Nellore district, 356 were discharged in Prakasam, including 188 from the Government General Hospital in Ongole during the period.

Health authorities had a tough time as the number of fresh admissions outnumbered the number of discharged patients from hospitals by 1,000 during the period.

Over 8,300 asymptomatic persons were treated from home in Ongole as the COVID-19 hospitals concentrated on treating 995 symptomatic patients.

As many as 75 patients were treated at intensive care unit(ICS) while another 554 patients were on oxygen support, a report compiled by the Prakasam district administration said. The bed strength at the private KIMS and Ramesh Sanghamitra hospitals was increased by 25 to 75 each to cater to increasing number of patients requiring critical care.