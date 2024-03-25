ADVERTISEMENT

Navyandhra MRPS opposes Manda Krishna Madiga’s meeting

March 25, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Navyandhra MRPS founder Parisapogu Srinivasa Rao announced that they would oppose the public meeting by MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga, being held on March 30 within the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that Mr. Madiga did not have the right intentions behind holding a meeting with the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities. He said that this meeting was aimed at favouring the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu rather than the interests of the community. 

