Andhra Pradesh

Naval Communication Network Centre inaugurated

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM 26 October 2021 19:29 IST
Updated: 26 October 2021 19:29 IST

Naval Communication Network (NCN) Centre, Visakhapatnam, was inaugurated by Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, on Monday. Apart from senior officials from the Indian Navy, the event was attended by representatives from the Sterlite, BSNL and TCIL.

The inauguration of the centre will ensure a modern, secure and robust network for the Indian Navy, on the Eastern Seaboard.

