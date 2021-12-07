Narasapuram MP cheated banks, alleges Midhun Reddy

VIJAYAWADA

07 December 2021 01:25 IST

The YSRCP floor leader raises the issue in Lok Sabha

Raising strong objections to the caustic remarks being made by Narasapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State government, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) floor leader and Rajampet MP P.V. Midhun Reddy demanded in the Lok Sabha on Monday that the cases pending against Mr. Ramakrishna Raju be settled without further delay. Mr. Midhun Reddy further alleged that the Narasapuram MP was trying to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘in a bid to escape from the clutches of the law’.

“Mr. Ramakrishna Raju cheated banks to the tune of thousands of crores by raising loans in the name of a dubious thermal power company floated by him. There were two CBI cases lodged against Mr. Ramakrishna Raju, who launched a tirade against his own party (YSRCP) and the Chief Minister apparently to force them to expel him so that he could join the BJP. The Central government should, therefore, get the investigation of the said cases completed and take punitive action against the MP, Mr. Midhun Reddy insisted.

