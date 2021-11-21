Name of Naidu’s wife not mentioned in House: Perni

VIJAYAWADA

‘TDP chief trying to politicise something that did not happen’

I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said on Saturday that the name of the wife of the Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu was not mentioned in the Assembly on Friday.

“No one in the Assembly mentioned her name and spoke anything about her. Unfortunately, Mr. Naidu is trying to politicise something that did not happen,” Mr. Venkataramaiah said while addressing the media.

“TDP MLA N. Balakrishna and his family members are attributing the comments to certain MLAs. They may have been influenced by Mr. Naidu,” the Minister said.

“Mr. Naidu mentioned the murder of CM’s uncle and his mother and sister deliberately to disturb the session,” the Minister said.

‘Political drama’

Staff Reporter in Kakinada writes: Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu alleged that Mr. Naidu enacted a political drama to gain sympathy.

Addressing the media, Mr. Kannababu said that Mr. Naidu wept in the public as a last resort to gain sympathy as his party had lost every election in the recent months.

“None of the YSRCP members present in the Assembly uttered anything about Ms. Naidu’s wife,” he said.

Responding to Mr. Balakrishna’s appeal to the people to show their strength with their vote, Mr. Kannababu said that the call given by the TDP leader exposed the political conspiracy behind the episode.

“TDP leaders and supporters burnt the effigies of our party leaders and took out candlelight rallies. Such activities show the political conspiracy against the YSRCP,” the Minister said.