‘Naidu wrote letter with malicious intent’

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 July 2020 23:26 IST

Sivaramakrishnan panel was against locating capital in Amaravati, says Botcha

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had never considered the recommendations of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, which was against the setting up of the capital in Amaravati because of the fertile lands in the region, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said here on Sunday.

The committee had, in fact, favoured decentralisation of administration, Mr. Satyanarayana said while addressing the media here.

“Mr. Naidu has written a letter to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan with a malicious intent,” the Minister alleged.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised decentralisation of administration and reorganisation of districts during the padayatra he had undertaken prior to the elections, he said.

In line with the promise, the government ensured passage of the decentralisation and CRDA repeal Bills in the Legislative Assembly with a view to making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital, Amaravati the Legislative capital, and Kurnool the Judicial capital, Mr. Satyanarayana said.

‘Jagan fulfilling promises’

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was endeavouring to fulfil the promises he made, he said, and alleged that Mr. Naidu, on the other hand, had obstructed the passage of the Bills in the Legislative Council with an ulterior motive.

The Minister further claimed that the decision to decentralise the administration was being lauded not only by people of the north coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions but also by those in Krishna and Guntur districts.

“Mr. Naidu, who grabbed lands from the poor on the pretext of land pooling exercise, is now insisting on making Amaravati the capital only with an eye on his real estate business,” the Minister alleged.

The establishment of village and ward secretariats across the State and the process initiated for reorganisation of districts were all aimed at ensuring better governance and taking the administration to the doorstep of the people, Mr. Satyanarayana said.