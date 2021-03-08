Naidu making baseless allegations against YSRCP leaders, says Botcha

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 March 2021 01:05 IST

‘TDP was involved in large-scale corruption in TIDCO housing’

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana has said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu made baseless allegations against the YSR Congress Party leaders during his election campaign in the city.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the Minister alleged that under the leadership of Mr. Naidu, the TDP leaders had looted public money and grabbed government lands.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister claimed that Visakhapatnam was developed during the reign of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekara Reddy, during whose time the foundation for pharmacy SEZ was laid with the objective of development of North Andhra region. He alleged that the TDP was involved in large-scale corruption in TIDCO housing. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to provide 300 sqft TIDCO houses free of cost to the poor, but the TDP leaders went to court stalling the house site distribution programme, he said.

Drainage project

The Minister said that the underground drainage project, which was proposed during the previous TDP government at a cost of ₹900 crore, had left a debt of ₹400 crore to the State government putting GVMC assets at stake.

He alleged that the TDP government was responsible for the delay in execution of the Vizag Metro.