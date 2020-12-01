Naidu decries murder of Telugu Desam activist in Tirupati

VIJAYAWADA

‘The centre of devotion is being made the seat of faction violence’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday condemned the alleged murder of Bharat Yadav, a relative of TDP Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency president Narasimha Yadav.

Mr. Naidu expressed grief over the death of Bharat Yadav who was allegedly attacked by YSRCP leaders. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In a statement on Monday, the TDP chief conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

“Ever since the YSRCP came to power, five murders have taken place in the temple town of Tirupati. A centre of devotional fervour has now turned into a place of political vengeance and murders,” said Mr. Naidu.

“A peaceful city like Tirupati is being converted into a seat of faction violence by the YSRCP leaders. The murder of Bharat Yadav is yet another indication of the total collapse of the law and order situation in the State. The culprits of this murder should be brought to book,” he added.