Mystery illness raises concerns over Kolleru pollution

KOLLERU (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

15 December 2020 00:51 IST

Environmentalists seek steps to check release of effluents into the lake

The outbreak of a mysterious illness in Eluru and the neighbouring villages in West Godavari district is a wake-up call on the increasing pollution levels in the Kolleru Lake and other water bodies in Andhra Pradesh and it’s high time the State and Central governments took steps to prevent air and water pollution to avoid health hazards, say environmentalists.

More than 600 people fell sick due to the undiagnosed illness in the last few days. Experts from the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad, found the presence of herbicides in the vegetable samples collected from the affected areas while the scientists of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Mangalagiri and New Delhi), who tested the blood samples of some patients, confirmed lead and nickel in the samples.

Alarming situation

“We are worried over the alarming situation in the areas in and around the Kolleru Lake, the largest fresh water lake in the country. The government should respond to the health situation immediately and take measures to protect Kolleru and other water bodies in the State,” say the Kolleru Parirakshana Samithi members.

“The Kolleru Lake, spread over 2,50,250 acres (up to tenth contour, 90,100 hectares), is now facing a threat from pollution due to release of effluents into the rivers and canals flowing into the lake,” says 92-year-old M.V. Suryanarayana Raju, a samithi member.

The waste, including chemicals, being released into the tanks, irrigation canals and streams in and around Vijayawada, Gudivada, Eluru, Mudinepalli, Kaikalur and other areas is posing a health threat to the people living in the surrounding areas and the aquatic and animal life of Kolleru, he says.

“There are about 46 island (bed) villages and 76 belt villages in Kolleru with a population of more than 3 lakh. About 200 species of birds brood and breed in the lake and the Atapaka Bird Sanctuary in it,” explains Mr. Raju.

Unscientific methods

A professor in S.R.K.R. Engineering College, Bhimavaram, P.A. Ramakrishna Raju, who did mapping of the Kolleru Lake and its surrounding villages and prepared a report on the happenings in Krishna-Delta area, said the government should take steps for taking up traditional methods by following scientific ways to prevent pollutants from agriculture fields and aqua ponds.

“The government should take up a drive to check water quality in the water bodies of the area as people in many villages here have been suffering from various skin and other ailments,” says a private doctor preferring anonymity.