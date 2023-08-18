ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal workers in Vijayawada demand fair deal

August 18, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijayawada Municipal and Employee Workers’ Union president D. Kasinath questioned the CM on forgotten promises made by him to the workers before the 2019 elections

The Hindu Bureau

Contract workers of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation staging a protest in Vijayawada on August 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Municipal workers, under the auspices of Centre for Trade Unions (CITU), staged a demonstration in Vijayawada on Thursday demanding regularisation of their services and hike in their salary.

Taking part in the programme, Vijayawada Municipal and Employee Workers’ Union president D. Kasinath questioned Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on forgotten promises made by him to the workers before the 2019 elections.

“But, not one promise has been fulfilled. Many workers were arrested while staging protests across the State, but it has not prevented them from taking part in more such demonstrations,” he said, demanding that their salary be hiked from ₹15,000 to ₹21,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the union was planning large-scale protests from August 24 and that this would be the last peaceful protest by them. “If the officials do not concede to our demands, we will strike work, which will only harm the public in the end,” he warned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Vijayawada

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US