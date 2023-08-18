Municipal workers in Vijayawada demand fair deal

August 18, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Municipal workers, under the auspices of Centre for Trade Unions (CITU), staged a demonstration in Vijayawada on Thursday demanding regularisation of their services and hike in their salary.

Taking part in the programme, Vijayawada Municipal and Employee Workers’ Union president D. Kasinath questioned Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on forgotten promises made by him to the workers before the 2019 elections.

“But, not one promise has been fulfilled. Many workers were arrested while staging protests across the State, but it has not prevented them from taking part in more such demonstrations,” he said, demanding that their salary be hiked from ₹15,000 to ₹21,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the union was planning large-scale protests from August 24 and that this would be the last peaceful protest by them. “If the officials do not concede to our demands, we will strike work, which will only harm the public in the end,” he warned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT