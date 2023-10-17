Municipal Administration Minister lays foundation stone for Solid Waste Treatment plant and Godavari River Front project in Rajamahendravaram

October 17, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for various development works and inaugurated parks as part of the ₹177 crore Rajamahendravaram city development fund. As many as 37 parks have also been opened recently.

Accompanied by Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, District Collector K. Madhavilatha and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar, Mr. Suresh laid a foundation stone for the ₹95 crore Solid Waste Treatment plant and ₹22 crore Godavari River Front project.

Mr. Suresh has also inaugurated Kambala Cheruvu park which was developed at a cost of ₹15 crore.

