ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal Administration Minister lays foundation stone for Solid Waste Treatment plant and Godavari River Front project in Rajamahendravaram

October 17, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for various development works and inaugurated parks as part of the ₹177 crore Rajamahendravaram city development fund. As many as 37 parks have also been opened recently. 

Accompanied by Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, District Collector K. Madhavilatha and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar, Mr. Suresh laid a foundation stone for the ₹95 crore Solid Waste Treatment plant and ₹22 crore Godavari River Front project.

Mr. Suresh has also inaugurated Kambala Cheruvu park which was developed at a cost of ₹15 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US