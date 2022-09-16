Mukesh Ambani donates ₹1.50 cr. to Tirumala temple

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
September 16, 2022 21:04 IST

Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani handing over a demand draft for 1.50 crore to TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy at Tirumala on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Friday donated ₹1.5 crore at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

Mr. Mukesh Ambani, who offered prayers at the temple along with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, handed over a demand draft for the amount to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula mandapam inside the temple.

Later, he also paid a visit to the Goshala.

MPs Vijaya Sai Reddy, M. Gurumoorthy and Chandragiri legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy had accompanied him in the darshan.

