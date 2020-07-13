Mudragada quits Kapu reservation movement

KAKINADA

13 July 2020 13:22 IST

"Attack on my course of action by fellow Kapu people have left me in shock, forcing me to quit the movement,” he said.

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham on Monday announced his decision to quit the Kapu reservation movement.

In a letter written on Sunday addressing the Kapus, Mr. Padmanabham said; “Attack on my course of action to achieve the B.C.(Backward Class) Status for Kapu both on social media and TV channels by fellow Kapu people have left me in shock, forcing me to quit the movement”.

“I joined the movement after TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu betrayed the Kapus without granting B.C. Status. During the movement, I lost everything on both health and financial fronts. I also lost my political career but never bothered about such losses for the sake of the movement”, said Mr. Padmanabham.

“I always led the movement with the guidance of the legal experts and with the knowledge of the Joint Action Committee. No movement continues in the same course till the end. In the Kapu movement too, many ways have been explored to achieve the B.C. Status”, said Mr. Padmanabham.

Expressing deep concern over the way he was being verbally attacked and his motives were being suspected by Kapu members, Mr. Padmanabham appealed to those who suspected his course of action to lead the movement further.