Mudragada appeals to Jagan to grant five-day permission for cockfights, bull races in the Godavari region

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham. File Image. Photo: Special Arrangement.

KAKINADA

20 December 2021 13:51 IST

Mudragada Padmanabham has stated that the cockfights and bull race are not dangerous in comparison with Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu.

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham on Monday appealed to Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy to grant five-day permanent permission to conduct cockfights and bull races (bull run) in the Godavari region during Sankranthi and Ugadi celebrations.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Padmanabham has stated that the cockfights and bull race are not dangerous in comparison with Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu.

“Since 1978, the police authorities allowed to conduct the cockfights and bull race officially during the Sankranthi and Ugadi. In recent years, the permission is granted at the eleventh hour for these events”, said Mr. Padmanabham.

“It appears that putting people behind bars during the festival is not a good initiative. A permanent guideline permitting to conduct the cockfights and bull race for the five days will enable the people to celebrate the festivals in a grand manner”, said Mr. Padmanabham.