MPDO dies of COVID complications in East Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

18 May 2021 23:35 IST

86% police personnel in the district vaccinated, says SP

Sakhinetipalli Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Gollamandala Varaprasad died while undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district on Tuesday.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer N.V.V.Satyanarayana said that Varaprasad had contracted the infection recently.

The district officials expressed condolence on the demise of the MPDO and consoled the bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi on Tuesday claimed that 86% of police personnel in the district had been given two does of COVID vaccine.

Of the 4,157 personnel, 85% received the second dose by Tuesday with the special vaccination drive held in Kakinada.

Till date, 1,408 police personnel including 313 in the second wave had been infected COVID-19. Twelve policemen, including one in the second wave, died of he virus. Above 200 personnel did not take even the first dose due to various reasons, including health complications and pregnancy.