MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju quits YSRCP

February 24, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Saturday, saying that the time has come to end his unsavoury association with the ruling party once and for all. He sent the resignation letter to YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He stated in the letter that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s multiple attempts to have him disqualified from the membership of Parliament failed.

In spite of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘‘hostility and brutal act of trying to physically eliminate him’‘, the MP said, he worked for the development of his constituency for the last three and a half years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a mark of my strong conviction towards serving for the public good, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of YSRCP and hope you will accept it with a prompt reply or response at your earliest convenience,” Mr. Ramakrishna Raju stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.