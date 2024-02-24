ADVERTISEMENT

MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju quits YSRCP

February 24, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishna Raju.

Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Saturday, saying that the time has come to end his unsavoury association with the ruling party once and for all. He sent the resignation letter to YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He stated in the letter that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s multiple attempts to have him disqualified from the membership of Parliament failed.

 In spite of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘‘hostility and brutal act of trying to physically eliminate him’‘, the MP said, he worked for the development of his constituency for the last three and a half years. 

“As a mark of my strong conviction towards serving for the public good, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of YSRCP and hope you will accept it with a prompt reply or response at your earliest convenience,” Mr. Ramakrishna Raju stated. 

