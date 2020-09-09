MP: Kisan Rail will provide remunerative prices to ryots

ANANTAPUR

09 September 2020 01:13 IST

The Delhi-bound train will be flagged off today

South India’s first-ever Kisan Rail, leaving for Delhi, will be flagged off from the Anantapur railway station on Wednesday with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy giving a green signal through video link.

Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager Alok Tiwari, MPs, MLAs and Ministers will be present at the railway station for flag-off at 10.30 a.m.

Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah, while reviewing the arrangements for the formal inauguration at the railway station on Tuesday, said that the Kisan Rail was aimed at providing remunerative prices for farmers of horticulture and other agriculture crops in Anantapur and surrounding regions. “The Central Government has provided for the running of Kisan Rail. In view of this, I have persuaded the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister several times with mails to ensure Anantapur fruits reached other parts of the country at the earliest so that farmers can fetch a better price,” Mr. Raingaiah added.

‘Cuts transport time’

Witnessing the loading of papaya, banana, and other fruits at the Anantapur station on Tuesday, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said that lorries carry fruits from Anantapur to several north Indian States, but accidents and traffic conditions delay the transport. But now, with the introduction of a train, fresh fruits will reach Delhi within 36 hours.

The Collector hoped for introduction of transport by air to ensure that fruits from the district could reach other States without its quality being compromised. Exports from sea and land routes have been happening from Anantapur but they are not significant in number.