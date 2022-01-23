MP Bharat tests positive

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

23 January 2022 23:44 IST

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. His health condition is stable and he is in home isolation in the city as advised by doctors.

Last week, Mr. Bharat conducted a grievance redressal programme in his constituency and appealed to YSRCP cadre and general public to be alert about the spread of COVID-19.

