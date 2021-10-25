Mother of two children murdered at Nagalapuram

CHITTOOR

25 October 2021 00:42 IST

Husband, a liquor addict, is absconding, say police

A mother of two children was found murdered at her house in Nagalapuram mandal headquarters, about 90 km from here, on Sunday.

Her husband is at large.

The police said the woman, identified as Santhi (32), had married Suresh (35) five years ago, and the couple had two children aged 4 and 3.

Suresh, a daily wager and a liquor addict, allegedly used to suspect the fidelity of Santhi.

The neighbours informed the police that the couple had been quarrelling frequently in the recent past, and had a bitter tiff on Saturday night too.

The body of Santhi was found in a pool of blood, with a head injury and deep abrasions on the face.

The police shifted the body to the area hospital for autopsy.

Man ‘slits’ wife’s throat

In another incident, a man allegedly slit the throat of his wife near Punganur on Sunday.

The injured woman was rushed to the Government Hospital in Punganur in a serious condition.

The police said that Bhanusri (22) and Venkatadri (27) of Chinna Upparapalle village of Somala mandal were married recently. They had a nine-month-old son. The woman was said to be ill for the last few days.

On Sunday, Venkatadri took ₹200 from his father-in-law on the pretext of taking Bhanusri to a hospital at Somala. On the way to Somala, Venkatadri had allegedly dragged his wife behind the bushes near Adusumilli village and slit her throat with a knife.

When she shrieked for help, a few farmers in the vicinity rushed to spot, forcing the accused to escape. The farmers took the woman to the government hospital in an ambulance. The police registered a case and were investigating.