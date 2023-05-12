ADVERTISEMENT

Mother of three killed in elephant attack, two more hurt

May 12, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:22 am IST - CHITTOOR

The deceased woman is a widow, with three children. Her son works in a bakery, while her daughter is said to be a school dropout, and another daughter was married.

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A woman was trampled to death, while two other women had escaped with injuries when a herd of wild elephants attacked them close to Mallanur railway station in Kuppam mandal in the early hours of Friday.

According to information, Usha (36), a daily wager, used to shuttle between Mallanur railway station and Bengaluru. As usual, she along with her two women colleagues was on the way to board a train at the railway station from their native village nearby Parthichenu, when a herd of jumbos charged at them. Usha was trampled to death, while her companions received minor injuries and could take cover in the thickets.

The deceased woman is a widow, with three children. Her son (17) works in a bakery, while her daughter (15) is said to be a school dropout, and another daughter was married.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest officials said that at present two wild elephants are on the prowl, both as loners though joining frequently, in addition to a 14-member herd, roaming along various directions on the southwestern parts of the Koundinya elephant project sanctuary.

Given the proximity of the wild elephants to the railway track on the Chennai-Bengaluru section, the forest officials had sought the railway authorities to keep surveillance on the traffic. The woman’s body was shifted to the government hospital at Kuppam for autopsy. Senior forest officials are monitoring the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US