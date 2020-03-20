More screening, isolation facilities at tourist centres: Muttamsetti

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 March 2020 00:46 IST

Coronavirus testing machine to be installed at KGH virology lab

A coronavirus testing machine (RTPC) and other equipment, all worth ₹1 crore, will be installed at the virology lab of King George Hospital (KGH) here, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said.

The Minister was addressing the media here on Thursday after conducting a review meeting with the MPs, MLAs, district officials and medical officers on the steps being taken to ensure that COVID-19 did not spread.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that a task force had been constituted at the State-level under the purview of the Chief Minister to oversee the implementation of the preventive measures.

Stating that not even a single COVID-19 positive case was detected in the city so far, the Minister commended the district administration and the health officials for putting in place the safety measures despite being busy with the election work.

At the meeting, it was suggested that the screening capacity should be increased further as the city was home to an international airport and two major sea ports.

Domestic passengers too were being screened for COVID-19 at the airport from Wednesday. More personnel were required to screen these passengers, it was felt.

The number of screening and isolation facilities would be increased at tourist places in the district, the Minister said.

Facilities would be set up for screening tourists visiting Araku and Borra Caves. An isolation room was already functioning at Paderu, and based on the need more would be opened at Araku and Borra.

MNCs and private industries at Atchutapuram would be urged to the install screening facilities, he said.

‘More masks needed’

The meeting also saw the need to make available more masks and other protective gear. The district Collector would place an indent for the same.

Police Commissioner R.K. Meena suggested provision of thermal scanners at private hospitals also. A help desk would be set up at the Collectorate.

The Minister appealed to the people not to panic, but advised them not to be complacent either. He also appealed to the people not to encourage meetings and functions.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said home quarantine was being advised to persons returning from high-risk countries when they did not have any symptoms of the disease.

“It is being done according to a standard protocol and their movements will be under constant watch of government officials during the quarantine period, and there is no cause for worry,” the Collector added.