Mopidevi to lead party in Krishna, Guntur

VIJAYAWADA

30 July 2020 23:43 IST

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appointed former Minister and Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana as president of party's Krishna and Guntur districts units. Mr. Jagan made this decision to strengthen the party in these districts. The appointment orders would come into vogue immediately, according to a press release.

