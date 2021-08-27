Moot court competition inaugurated at GITAM

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 August 2021 01:38 IST

The second two-day Dr. MVVS Murthi National Moot Court Competition, which was organised by GITAM School of Law in association with GITAM Moot & Advocacy Committee (GMAC), was inaugurated here on Thursday. The competition subject was Intellectual Property and Arbitration Law.

While inaugurating the competition, GITAM president M. Sribharath said that people consider the judiciary as the ultimate guardian of their rights and liberties and every member of this institution therefore owes a duty to maintain the faith of the people in the judiciary. He said that the first and foremost step in this direction shall be to maintain high standards in the justice delivery system.

Advertising

Advertising

GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Sivaramakrishna said that the moot court competition will help budding solicitors enhance their research and analytical skills along with the tack of advocacy.

GITAM School of Law Director Prof. Anitha Rao said that participation in moot court competitions enhances the researching and oratory skills of the student, and at the same time preparing the student to experience the reality of a court room. She also said that High Court Judges will adjudge the final winner.

The finals would be held on August 29 and would be judged by teams from leading law schools from Patna, Ranchi, Himachal Pradesh, Pune, and Delhi.