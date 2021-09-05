Modern diagnostic centre and lab for Chittoor hospital soon

CHITTOOR

05 September 2021

Works on the facilities will be expedited: Collector

A modern diagnostic centre and laboratory would be established at the Government District Headquarters Hospital here within three months to provide better healthcare to the people of Chittoor district, said District Collector M. Hari Narayanan on Saturday.

Addressing the Hospital Development Society meeting here, the Collector said that the works on the proposed diagnostic and lab facilities would be expedited on a war-footing.

“The facility is the need of the hour for hundreds of patients visiting the district hospital daily from all over the western mandals. The staff should strive to ensure that the patients coming here return with satisfaction,” the Collector said.

Chittoor MP N. Reddappa said that the government hospital has seen positive changes ever since it was handed over to the Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research for the purpose of teaching. He appealed to Apollo Hospitals chairman Pratap C. Reddy to provide super-speciality services in Chittoor hospital on a par with their branch in Chennai.

District Hospital’s chief administrator Naresh Kumar Reddy informed the Collector that during the last four years, the strength of beds in casualty wing was increased from 6 to 25.

The emergency infrastructure was improvised with a 6K-litre gas facility, 27 ventilator-equipped ICU beds, 4 operation theatres, 12 beds with dialysis facility, radiology, CT-scan and blood bank. In four years, the hospital was turned into an 850-bed unit.

“During the pandemic, the hospital had managed 500 beds for patients, besides addressing the critical and black fungus cases,” Mr. Naresh Kumar Reddy said.