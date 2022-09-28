Moderate rush on the second day of Dasara festival at Kanaga Durga temple

The Durgamma Divya Radham being run y Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthnam for the benefit of the devotees in Vijayawada. File photo | Photo Credit: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthnam at Indrakeeladri witnessed a moderate rush on the second day of Dasara festival on Tuesday when Goddess Kanaka Durga appeared as Bala Tripura Sundari Devi.

Around 45,000 devotees turned up for the darshan at the temple till the last reports came in.

eaking to the reporters, Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, who visited the temple,

said that the temple management ensured that devotees had darshan within half an hour of entering the queue line at Vinayaka temple on Canal Road.

The devotees expressed satisfaction over the arrangements such as queue lines, prasadam counters etc. About 60,000 laddus were sold on the first day of the festival on Monday.

The differently abled need not buy any tickets as they would be provided free darshan between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., and again between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. A bus would be plied from Model Guest House for their convenience, he added.