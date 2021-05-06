Model interviews for SC, ST candidates

06 May 2021 22:46 IST

The AP Study Circle will conduct model interviews for candidates belonging to the SC and ST communities and others who have cleared the Mains Examination of Group-I Services, conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). In a statement on Thursday, the Director of Social Welfare Department said the idea was to provide exposure and guidance by experienced panel members and help them crack the interview round.

In view of the current surge of COVID-19 virus, the model interviews would be conducted in online mode only. Priority would be given to candidates whose family’ annual income is not exceeding ₹2.5 lakh.

The APPSC recently announced the results of the candidates who appeared for the Mains Examinations of Group-I Services (Conducted in December 2020). The Commission decided to hold the interviews tentatively from June 14 onwards.

Interested SC, ST and other candidates should register their applications in jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in on or before May 16.