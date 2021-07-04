MLCs express concern overreforms in education sector

VIJAYAWADA

04 July 2021 23:50 IST

‘Govt. should go ahead with its plans only after all aspects are discussed thoroughly’

Progressive Democratic Front’s Floor Leader in the Legislative Council Vitapu Balasubramanyam on Sunday cautioned that the reforms being brought in the education sector through the ‘Circular 172’ would deprive children from the poor and weaker sections of education.

Addressing a meeting on ‘Reforms in Education Sector- Impact and Alternatives’ organised by the A.P. United Teachers’ Federation (UTF), Mr. Balasubramaniam said the government, instead of adopting the democratic route of holding discussions with teachers’ associations and educations on the crucial issue before issuing the circular, was now talking of holding talks with the stakeholders. He said the government should go ahead with its plans only after all aspects of the reforms were thoroughly discussed.

MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao said as part of reforms, primary schools will be scrapped and as a result, there would be an increase in dropout rate. Stating that the high schools in the State did not have adequate facilities, he said bringing Class 3 to 10 into one school would have an adverse impact on the students. He suggested that +2 education be added to high school and the institutions be strengthened in terms of infrastructure and manpower.

Closure of schools

Convener of Vidya Parirakshana Vedika Ramesh Patnaik said implementation of the government plan would result in permanent closure of 17,000 of the total 34,000 schools in the State. He said the proposed reforms were against the spirit of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Anganwadi and Helpers’ Association’s State general secretary Subbaravamma said implementation of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) through Angawadis was a norm in all States across the country. But the government wanted to change it now by converting the Anganwadis into pre-primary schools.

MLCs K. Narsimha Reddy, Shaik Sabjee, Y. Srinivasulu Reddy and others participated in the programme.