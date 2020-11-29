MLA pledges ₹1 cr. towards flood relief

KADAPA

29 November 2020 23:38 IST

Proddatur legislator R. Sivaprasad Reddy on Sunday announced to give ₹1 crore towards flood relief for the farmers of his constituency.

The YSRCP MLA who visited the flood-ravaged fields in Kummaripalle village of Rajupalem mandal in his constituency along with the revenue officials, saw for himself the damage suffered by the standing crops and gave a patient hearing to the farmers’ woes.

The amount would be disbursed on December 31, the day on which the government had announced to pay the official compensation to the victims of Cyclone Nivar.

Advertising

Advertising