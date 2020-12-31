‘Mission Build A.P.’ case: State to challenge High Court order in the Supreme Court

VIJAYAWADA:

HC judges made certain comments with malicious intent, alleges Additional Advocate General P. Sudhakar Reddy

Additional Advocate General P. Sudhakar Reddy announced the State government's decision to challenge the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s rejection of the prayer for recusal of Justice Rakesh Kumar from the Mission Build AP case, in the Supreme Court.

This is because Wednesday's High Court order by Justices Rakesh Kumar and D. Ramesh contained points that are irrelevant to the crux of the matter (proposed sale of government lands in Guntur and Visakhapatnam) and the judges seemed to have made certain comments with malicious intent.

Mr. Sudhakar Reddy said the Supreme Court's comments and directions on the judgements given by Justice Rakesh Kumar in various cases earlier merited attention.

Questioning the transfers of Chief Justices of High Courts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by the Supreme Court collegium is a matter of serious concern, the additional A-G stated.