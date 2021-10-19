Andhra PradeshKAKINADA 19 October 2021 07:28 IST
Missing boy found dead in park
A 14-year-old boy who had been missing for two days was found dead on Monday under mysterious circumstances in a pond in boat club park here. The deceased A.S. Prasanth was a class IX student.
According to Sarpavaram police, Prasanth’s parents lodged a missing complaint on Saturday. The police have retrieved the body from the pond and sent it to Government General Hospital for post-mortem.
A case has been registered and investigation is on.
