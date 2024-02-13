ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers, MLAs skip erstwhile West Godavari Zilla Parishad general body meeting in Eluru

February 13, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - ELURU

Unguturu MLA P. Srinivasa Rao was the sole public representative present in the metting

The Hindu Bureau

Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and ZP Chairperson Ghanta Padmasri at the erstwhile West Godavari Zilla Parishad general body meeting held in Eluru on Tuesday.

ELURU

Public representatives, including in-charge Ministers and MLAs, on Tuesday, distanced themselves from the Zilla Parishad General Body meeting of the erstwhile West Godavari district, leaving the officials to wind it up formally without any detailed discussion on key issues, including the Resettlement and Rehabilitation of the Polavaram-displaced. 

The preparations for the ensuing assembly elections are said to be the prime reason for the absence of the public representatives at the general body meeting. Unguturu MLA P. Srinivasa Rao was the lone public representative who was present, while the rest of the MLAs of the erstwhile West Godavari district were absent at the meeting. Eluru district in-charge and Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop was also absent as he was busy in his constituency. 

After hearing about the absence of key public representatives, Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and ZP Chairperson Ghanta Padmasri conducted the meeting and directed the officials to speed up the implementation of the ongoing welfare schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

