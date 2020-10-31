Minister vows to improve facilities at A.S. Peta Dargah

NELLORE

31 October 2020 00:17 IST

Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, was celebrated with religious fervour and traditional enthusiasm across Nellore district.

The celebrations started on Thursday evening and ended on Friday. Devotees read poetry and sang verses hailing Prophet Muhammad and reflected upon his life and teachings and vowed to follow the path guided by the Prophet, of forgiving enemies and doing good to fellow human beings.

Khaja Rahamatulla Dargah at A.S.Peta, 60 km from Nellore, witnessed a flurry of religious activities on the occasion. Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Sullurpeta legislator K.Sanjeevaiah joined the believers in offering special prayers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister wanted people to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad who was revered as a great social reformer and an ideal family man. He promised to contribute his mite to improve the infrastructure facilities at the Dargah visited by pilgrims from different states. He immediately sanctioned ₹10 lakh for a bus shelter.

He lauded the services of the Dargah in providing succour to a large number of migrants stranded during the lockdown imposed to fight against coronavirus.