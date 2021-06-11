Milk cooperative offers incentive to members

TIRUPATI

11 June 2021 23:21 IST

Shreeja Mahila Milk Producer Company, a wholly women-owned cooperative milk unit based in Tirupati, has announced to distribute ₹5.18 crore as loyalty incentives to its eligible members, in spite of the financial crunch witnessed due to the COVID-19 situation.

Revealing the details of the board decisions, the company’s Chief Executive Jayatheertha Chary said the members who had supplied milk for at least 200 days and 500 litres during the last financial year would get ₹4.02 crore as loyalty incentive, while an additional incentive of ₹500 per member (totalling to ₹1.16 crore) would be paid to those having supplied milk for at least 300 days.

The company, which was incorporated with the support of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in 2014, has emerged as the largest women-run milk producer company, collecting 4.50 lakh litres of milk per day across Chittoor, Anantapur, Kadapa and Nellore districts.

“When every other sector remained affected during the pandemic, we paid money directly into the bank accounts of our women members every fortnight, which is testimony to our policy of transparency and women empowerment,” Mr. Chary added. The company launched value-added products like lassi, paneer, yogurt, sweet curd and flavoured milk under the ‘Shreeja’ brand last year.